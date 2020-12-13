Evelyn Helton Hagy
June 28, 1937 - December 10, 2020
Evelyn Helton Hagy passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at English Meadows Abingdon Campus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Floyd Helton and her son, Mark Hagy.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Billy Hagy of Abingdon, Va., her daughter, Pam Hagy of Nashville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Britney Hagy Broyhill, husband, James, and great-grandchildren, Jameson and Brooklyn Broyhil, of Charlotte, N.C.; and granddaughter, Brooke Hagy of Washington, D.C.
Evelyn was a life-long resident of Abingdon where she loved gazing out on the Blue Ridge Mountains. She was a master doll maker and taught ceramics and porcelain classes for many years. Evelyn also enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, cooking, traveling, and her church. One of her most memorable trips was to the Holy Land. She was a proud member of the Abingdon First Assembly of God congregation. She loved making sourdough bread and pancakes for her family. An avid dog lover, she cared for many dogs over the years. Current pets, Susie and Baby, miss her terribly.
She worked part time for years as the site manager for the District 3 nutrition program that was dedicated to improving the life of seniors in Abingdon and Washington County.
Evelyn was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She spent countless hours making sure they all knew how loved they were. From sewing, cooking, baking, gardening, riding their bikes, Sunday school, and telling stories of her family's history, she made sure they all had a well-rounded education beyond traditional school. Her granddaughters affectionately referred to her as Mim.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Memories at Forest Hills with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Evelyn's name to the Humane Society of Washington County or the American Cancer Society
.
In keeping with Covid-19 restrictions occupancy restrictions and face masks will be required and social distancing practices will be observed.
Those wishing to express sympathy or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
. The family of Evelyn Helton Hagy is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.