Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn Helton Hagy
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Evelyn Helton Hagy

June 28, 1937 - December 10, 2020

Evelyn Helton Hagy passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at English Meadows Abingdon Campus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Floyd Helton and her son, Mark Hagy.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Billy Hagy of Abingdon, Va., her daughter, Pam Hagy of Nashville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Britney Hagy Broyhill, husband, James, and great-grandchildren, Jameson and Brooklyn Broyhil, of Charlotte, N.C.; and granddaughter, Brooke Hagy of Washington, D.C.

Evelyn was a life-long resident of Abingdon where she loved gazing out on the Blue Ridge Mountains. She was a master doll maker and taught ceramics and porcelain classes for many years. Evelyn also enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, cooking, traveling, and her church. One of her most memorable trips was to the Holy Land. She was a proud member of the Abingdon First Assembly of God congregation. She loved making sourdough bread and pancakes for her family. An avid dog lover, she cared for many dogs over the years. Current pets, Susie and Baby, miss her terribly.

She worked part time for years as the site manager for the District 3 nutrition program that was dedicated to improving the life of seniors in Abingdon and Washington County.

Evelyn was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She spent countless hours making sure they all knew how loved they were. From sewing, cooking, baking, gardening, riding their bikes, Sunday school, and telling stories of her family's history, she made sure they all had a well-rounded education beyond traditional school. Her granddaughters affectionately referred to her as Mim.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Memories at Forest Hills with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Evelyn's name to the Humane Society of Washington County or the American Cancer Society.

In keeping with Covid-19 restrictions occupancy restrictions and face masks will be required and social distancing practices will be observed.

Those wishing to express sympathy or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Evelyn Helton Hagy is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA
Dec
14
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA
Dec
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA
Dec
14
Entombment
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.