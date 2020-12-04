Menu
Evelyn Hughes
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Evelyn Hughes

December 29, 1937 - November 28, 2020

Evelyn Hughes departed this life on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Parkway Baptist Worship Center, 1253 Volunteer Pkwy., Bristol, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Highpoint Cemetery in Abingdon, Va.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice.

Professional service and care of Ms. Evelyn Hughes and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Parkway Baptist Worship Center
1253 Volunteer Pkwy., Bristol, Tennessee
Dec
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Parkway Baptist Worship Center
1253 Volunteer Pkwy., Bristol, Tennessee
Funeral services provided by:
RA Clark Funeral Service Inc
