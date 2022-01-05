Evelyn Kathlene Simmons
July 18, 1944 - January 3, 2022
ABINGDON, Va.
Evelyn K. Simmons, 77, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Thomas, W.Va., to the late Gilbert Rumer and Idella Harsh Rumer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Arvin Rumer and one sister, Donna Riggleman.
Evelyn was an avid bingo player and also enjoyed her flowers. She loved spending time with family especially her great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Jerry Simmons; two children, Steve Simmons and wife, Cindi, and Teresa Price and husband, Tracy; two brothers, Alvin Rumer and Glen Rumer and wife, Shelby; one grandson, two granddaughters, two step granddaughters, three great-grandsons, two step great-grandsons, and two step great-granddaughters.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are suggested to your favorite charity
in her name.
