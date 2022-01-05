Menu
Evelyn Kathlene Simmons
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Evelyn Kathlene Simmons

July 18, 1944 - January 3, 2022

ABINGDON, Va.

Evelyn K. Simmons, 77, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Thomas, W.Va., to the late Gilbert Rumer and Idella Harsh Rumer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Arvin Rumer and one sister, Donna Riggleman.

Evelyn was an avid bingo player and also enjoyed her flowers. She loved spending time with family especially her great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Jerry Simmons; two children, Steve Simmons and wife, Cindi, and Teresa Price and husband, Tracy; two brothers, Alvin Rumer and Glen Rumer and wife, Shelby; one grandson, two granddaughters, two step granddaughters, three great-grandsons, two step great-grandsons, and two step great-granddaughters.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are suggested to your favorite charity in her name.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Simmons.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept our sympathy for your loss. Evelyn grew up across the road from me in Franklin, WV. She was a wonderful grade school and high school friend.
Kitty and Richard Carson
January 9, 2022
We are so sorry to learn of Evelyn's passing. She was a wonderful friend and neighbor and we send our deepest sympathy to her husband and family. I will always remember sharing cookie recipes with Evelyn. May your precious memories of her help get you through these difficult times. Love, The Andersons
Pennie & Robert Anderson
Friend
January 6, 2022
