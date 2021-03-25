Evelyn Darlene Thompson
February 1, 1954 - March 21, 2021
Evelyn Darlene Thompson, age 67, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born February 1, 1954 in Morristown, Tenn., a daughter of the late Clure and Lolitia Vickers Brooks. Evelyn lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Thompson; daughter, Jolene Moody; granddaughter, Bailey Shay Stout; and special aunt, Wilma Humphreys.
Survivors include her sons, Thomas Christopher Hulse and wife, Cara, Joshua Keith Venable; daughters, Amanda Nichole Hulse and husband Steven Edward "Pig" Stout, Amber Nicole Moody, and Chelsey Danalle Moody; grandchildren, Zachary Stout and wife Sara, Cameron Hulse and Bailey Hawkins, Nevaeh Ferguson and Faith Lane; several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Garland officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Thomas Hulse Joshua Venable, Zachary Stout, Steven "Pig" Stout, Cameron Hulse and Leon Davidson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Cook, David Branson and Jerry Tanner.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 3720
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 25, 2021.