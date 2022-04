Evelyn Page UmbergerEvelyn Page Umberger, age 93, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at English Meadows Abingdon Campus.She was a member of Old Glade Presbyterian Church and formerly sang in the choir.Page was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by her nephew, Dwight Umberger, of Maryland.Farris Funeral Service and Crematory427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210