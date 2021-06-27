Evonne Ellen Thompson
August 29, 1957 - June 10, 2021
Evonne Ellen Thompson, 63, of Port Republic, Maryland, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 10, 2021, with her husband by her side. She was born in Lebanon, Virginia, on August 29, 1957, to the late Kyle Emory Thompson and Eura Vaughn (Fuller) Thompson.
She grew up on the family farm in Honaker, Virginia, and graduated from Honaker High School. Evonne earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia, Wise, Virginia. She went on to earn a master's degree in Curriculum & Instruction from Western Maryland College, Westminster, Maryland.
Evonne enjoyed a 35-year career in education. She taught for five years in Virginia, first at Powell Valley Primary School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia and then at Orcutt Baptist School in Newport News, Virginia. Evonne then taught for 30 years in Calvert County Public Schools, first at Appeal Elementary and then Southern Middle in Lusby, Maryland. She retired at the end of the 2014 - 2015 school year.
She was an avid reader in her retirement years along with traveling extensively throughout the world and enjoying time with friends, family, and her five wonderful grandchildren. Evonne was kind, loving and respected by all who knew her.
Evonne is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Flom of Port Republic, Md.; sisters, Freda Katherine (Kitty) Lusby (Maurice) of Prince Frederick, Md., and Nancy (Thompson) Bensing of North Beach, Md.; brothers, Joe Willie Thompson (Shirley) and Rice Luther (RL) Thompson (Kaye) of Honaker, Va.; stepdaughters, Kebbie Crout of Selbyville, Del., Christine Durose (Matt) of Manassas, Va., and Jennifer St. John-Foster (Dylan) of Harrison, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Madelyn, Preston, Conrad, Amelia, and Thatcher. She was preceded in death by her brother, Roby Keith Thompson and sister, Susan Kay (Thompson) McClain.
An outdoor Celebration of Life was held at Evonne's home in Port Republic, Md., on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church, 7523 Finney Road, Honaker, Va. This will be followed by a graveside service at 4 p.m. in the Thompson Family Cemetery on Big A Mountain, and a Celebration of Life back at Bethany Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Arthritis Foundation
at www.arthritis.org/donate
and/or Friends of Felines, Inc., Port Republic, Md., at www.friends-of-felines.com/help.php
.
Obituary information courtesy of Honaker Funeral Home, Honaker, Virginia.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.