Dr. Conrad was highly skilled in his profession. I have had the pleasure of being his patient since I was 4 years old when he gave me my first pair of glasses. I am now 52 and I was his patient for all these years. I watched him grow and gain knowledge. He was also my friend and cared about my eyesight and has made sure that I am still seeing well. Thank you for your service to your country and to me. You are loved and will be greatly missed. I hope to see you again someday when we won't need glasses.

Priscilla Thomas September 9, 2021