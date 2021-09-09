Menu
F. Ellison Conrad M.D.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
F. Ellison Conrad, M.D.

July 12, 1936 - September 6, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

F. Ellison Conrad, 85, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Our town mourns the loss of Ellison Conrad, beloved physician and community leader. Dr. Conrad was born in Tallahassee, Florida to Fred and Jessie Conrad in 1936, with his brothers Marshall and Jack, where he spent his formative years. He graduated from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, and then from the University of Florida College of Medicine in 1962. After an internship at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving as a Naval Flight Surgeon and was awarded the Vietnam Campaign Medal. After completing his naval service, Dr. Conrad completed an ophthalmology residency at the University of Virginia, and a fellowship in facial plastics at Colby College in Waterville, Maine.

He moved with his family to Abingdon, Va. in 1971, where he opened Abingdon Eye Associates, where he practiced and served the community and surrounding areas for almost half a century. Dr. Conrad was recognized by everyone who went to him for help as an astute diagnostician, and known to his patients and their families as a truly compassionate and caring individual who was willing to go to any distance to heal and comfort. In his career, he was a force in the building and improvement of the local medical community, the new Johnston Memorial Hospital, and an inspirational mentor to the many medical students and resident physicians who trained under him. There was no patient from whatever circumstance, in whatever trouble, day or night, that did not deserve and receive Dr. Conrad's very best efforts.

Ellison had an undergraduate degree in English, and owned, to the chagrin of some, a sharp pen. A man of Renaissance temperament, truly comfortable bait-house to ballroom, he rode in English fox hunts and held forth on the latest technology, and those who knew him marveled at his breadth of knowledge across a wide range of topics from medicine, to literature, history, to physics. A private instrument pilot for almost six decades, Ellison was a notable and pointed voice on commission meetings that developed and grew our Virginia Highlands Airport. He was an avid hunter, horseman, and a natural shot from his time growing up in the woods and swamps of north Florida. Quick with a good-natured jab - especially to his Tennessee Volunteer friends – he was the beloved fixture and Florida Gator fan at Painter's Creek Marina known to all simply as "Old Man."

He is survived by his wife, Baja; brother, Marshall; daughter, Kathryn; sons, Patrick, Jeff, and Jay; and grandchildren, Coleman, Sydney, Britton, Mason, and Alden.

A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Knollkreg Memorial Park with the Rev. Boyd Evans officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honors Team and the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Dr. Conrad.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA
Sep
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Knollkreg Memorial Park
VA
Dr. Conrad was highly skilled in his profession. I have had the pleasure of being his patient since I was 4 years old when he gave me my first pair of glasses. I am now 52 and I was his patient for all these years. I watched him grow and gain knowledge. He was also my friend and cared about my eyesight and has made sure that I am still seeing well. Thank you for your service to your country and to me. You are loved and will be greatly missed. I hope to see you again someday when we won't need glasses.
Priscilla Thomas
September 9, 2021
Trey Smith
September 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you in this your time of sorrow
Ronald Sutherland
Friend
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results