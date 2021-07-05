Menu
F. Conley McCauley
F. Conley McCauley

KINGSPORT, Tenn.

Franklin Conley McCauley, 86, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord as well as the love of his life, his wife Janet Musick McCauley on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his residence due to the effects of Parkinson's Disease.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow the visitation with the Reverend Rich Fifield officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Green Springs Presbyterian Church, 22007 Green Springs Church Road, Abingdon, Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Preston Hills Presbyterian Church, 4701 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is serving the McCauley family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
520 Watauga Street PO Box 1129, Kingsport, TN
Jul
7
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Green Springs Presbyterian Church
22007 Green Springs Church Road, Abingdon, VA
