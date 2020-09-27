F.A. Carrier
January 23, 1928 - September 26, 2020
F.A. Carrier, age 92, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Elmcroft Assisted Living. She was born on January 23, 1928, in Bluff City, Tenn., a daughter of the late Fonzer and Queen Stufflestreet Lingerfelt.
She was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was member of Mt. Holston Baptist Church. She worked in various area factories including Big Jack Mfg. and Terry's. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Carrier.
Surviving include sons, Earnest Wayne Carrier and wife, Nancy and Danny Joe Carrier and wife, Janice; sister, Mary Garland, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020, Crumley Cemetery with Minister Danny Hardin officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
