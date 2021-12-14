Menu
Faye C. Statzer
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Faye C. Statzer

September 29, 1946 - December 12, 2021

LEBANON, Va.

Mrs. Faye C. Statzer, 75, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.

Faye was born in Abingdon, Virginia, to the late Ralph and Kathleen Carty. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved farming with her husband, gardening, cooking, and above all, spending time with her family. Faye was a faithful member of Honaker Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia.

A visitation with family will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Honaker Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with Pastor Scotty Perkins and Pastor Gary Harless officiating. Burial will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Faye Statzer.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Dec
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Honaker Chapel
Castlewood, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
