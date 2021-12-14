Faye C. Statzer
September 29, 1946 - December 12, 2021
LEBANON, Va.
Mrs. Faye C. Statzer, 75, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.
Faye was born in Abingdon, Virginia, to the late Ralph and Kathleen Carty. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved farming with her husband, gardening, cooking, and above all, spending time with her family. Faye was a faithful member of Honaker Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia.
A visitation with family will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Honaker Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with Pastor Scotty Perkins and Pastor Gary Harless officiating. Burial will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.