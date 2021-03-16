Menu
Faye Jean McPeak Farris Williams
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stevens Funeral Home
815 Randolph Avenue
Pulaski, VA
Faye Jean McPeak Farris Williams

Faye J. McPeak Farris Williams of Wythe County, passed away on March 9, 2021.

She was born on October 9, 1929, in Wythe Co., the daughter of the late Ballard and Pearlie Mae McPeak. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Mason Farris and her second husband, Franklin D. Williams. She was also preceded in death by a son, Larry D. Farris; three brothers, Jesse, Friel and Granville McPeak; six sisters, Della Crockett, Nova Crockett, Ruby Tate, Madeline Lovell, Daphne Lovell and Geneva Moore; and a granddaughter, Erika Farris.

Surviving are son, Ralph Farris of Wythe Co.; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Jerry Chambers of Wythe Co.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Faye was a long-time member of Jordan's Chapel United Methodist Church and her faith in God carried her throughout her life. She loved being with her family and friends and being outdoors planting and creating beautiful flower gardens. She was fun and full of life and will be missed by many.

A graveside service was held Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 16, 2021.
