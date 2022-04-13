Fern Countiss Nelson
May 15, 1930 - Match 30, 2022
Fern Countiss Nelson, 91, passed away at Brookdale Gallatin in Gallatin, Tennessee, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Fern was born May 15, 1930, in Bristol, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Robert Countiss and Margret Dorotha Cowan Countiss. She lived most of her life in Bristol and moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee to spend her final years with her son and daughter-in-law. She worked at Sperry and later Raytheon as a computer programmer in the payroll department. A mother, wife and grandmother, Fern was a devoted homemaker and hostess. She was an active member of Rosemont Presbyterian Church serving as elder, deacon, treasurer, Sunday school teacher, head of women's activities and wherever there was a need.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, S.J. Nelson. She leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Randall Nelson Sr. and Donna Gwaltney Nelson; three grandchildren, Joseph Randall Nelson Jr., Jonathan Ryan Nelson Jr., and Jennifer Nelson Giesie; five great-grandchildren, Dale Joseph Nelson, Gwendolyn Fern Nelson, Ryan Elizabeth Nelson, Trey Randall Nelson, and Elizabeth Abigail Giesie; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Weaver Funeral Home in Bristol, Tennessee. A graveside service to be conducted 11 a.m. on Thursday, April, 14, 2022, in the Glenwood Mausoleum with Rev. Alan Chapman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the King University General Scholarship Fund, 1350 King College Road, Bristol TN 37620.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2022.