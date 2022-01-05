Floyd L Lester
June 7, 1944 - January 1, 2022
Floyd L. Lester, 77 years of age, of Claypool Hill, Va., passed away on the evening of Saturday, January 1, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.
Floyd was born on June 7, 1944, he spent his childhood in Crystal Block "Dismal River", Va. He was the youngest son of the late Alvin and Linnie Mea Collins Lester. Floyd was a member of the Gloryland Tabernacle Church, he enjoyed time with his family. Being a family man is something that he took pride in. Working is something he did from the time he was young. He started out being a logger in the hills of Southwest Virginia, where he was born and raised. He moved on from that to coal mining where he spent many years owning and operating coal mines in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky. This is where he taught the trade he loved to his children. There wasn't a piece of equipment he couldn't operate or fix. After retiring from mining, he did contract disaster relief for FEMA alongside his children and grandchildren for several years. To know Floyd was to love him. He was an unending source of knowledge and advice for anyone that had a listening ear. He took pride in never meeting a stranger. If someone he didn't know walked into a room, he made it a point to get to know them before he left. Those that worked alongside Floyd grew to know him as family. He became everyone's brother, father, grandfather, or all of the above. It goes without saying that no one could resist his big smile or joyful laugh. Floyd's heart was giving, and he tried to help anyone he came across. His generosity knew no end whether it be for his family, or someone he barely knew, he wanted to make sure everyone around him was taken care of.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Bertha Ann Mullins Lester; daughter, Darlis Leigh Lester; brothers, Noah Lester, Van Lester, Mack Lester and Vester "Cotton" Lester; sisters Elise Horn, Osa Matney, Lola Cross, Lana Garrett, Rozella Keen, Arvilla Boyd, and Dora O'Quinn.
Those left to cherish his memory included: his wife, Ann Compton Lester of Claypool Hill, Va.; daughters, Patricia Lynn Lester of Richlands, Va.; Melissa Sue Lester and David Shelton of Richlands, Va.; sons, Bo Lester and wife, Jammie of Belfast, Va.; Van Lester and wife, Lynn of White Pine, Tenn.; Floyd "Bubby" Lester Jr. and Melissa Barnett of St. Paul, Va.; stepchildren, Brandon Blankenship and wife, Nicki of Wytheville, Va.; Crystal Young and husband, Gary of Pounding Mill, Va.; grandchildren; Jordan Leigh Compton of Richlands, Va.; Kelli Jo Nuckles of Bristol, Tenn.; Cody Gerald Compton and wife, Haley Dawn of Honaker, Va.; Savanah Lynn Roberts and husband, Justin of White Pine, Tenn.; Chandler Blankenship of Atlanta, Ga.; Caitlin Cordle and husband, Tyler of Orlando, Fla.; Drake Charles and wife, Hope of Rosedale, Va.; Aaron Charles and wife, Tracy of Richlands, Va.; and Sierra Shortt of Bristol, Va.; great-grandchildren, Beaux Wyatt Lester, River Dawn Compton, Lacey Dakota Roberts, Codi Rain Compton, Mack Henry Roberts, and Brady Charles; sisters, Juanita Lane and Glenna Sue Church of Dandridge, Tenn. Several nieces, nephews also survive along with a host of family and friends.
Funeral services for Floyd L. Lester will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Gloryland Tabernacle Church at Short Gap, Va. with the Rev. Don Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be Bo Lester, Van Lester, Bubby Lester, Cody Compton, David Shelton, Brandon Blankenship. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Simmons, Gordie Cline, Preacher Joe Peck Trent, Gary Young, Jamie Ashby, Brad Petree, Levi Burchett, Men of Gloryland Tabernacle, Dr. Matthew Beasey. The Lester family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the church. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
