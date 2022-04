Floyd "Leon" Smith



September 9, 1944 - November 30, 2021



Leon was born in Oklahoma City and moved to the Bakersfield, California area as a boy and lived in and around that area for 40 years when he retired and moved to Bristol, Tenn.



He leaves one brother Edward of Oildale, California; one daughter "Margie", as well as numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Shirley.



He requested no services and he donated his body to Restore Life, USA.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 29, 2021.