Fontelle Lois Presley
DAVENPORT, Va.
Fontelle Lois Presley, age 89, of Helen Henderson Highway, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Buchanan General Hospital, Grundy, Va.
Born in Sunbury, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Whit and Ida Ball Presley Hale. She was a cosmetologist, a member of East Dayton Baptist Church in Ohio and attended Hurricane Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Burl Presley; a brother and sister-in-law, Harley and Myrtle Presley; and infant sister, Gay Presley. Fontelle was also preceded in death by family members who she had a special bond with BW Ball, her grandfather, an aunt Lottie Presley and an uncle Oden Ball.
Survivors include her children, Donna Presley of Davenport, Va., Karen (Al) Gayoso of Loveland, Ohio, Kyle Presley of Davenport, Va. and Sheryl (John) Sweat of Many, La.; grandsons, John Bruning, Michael Bruning, Joshua (Candice) Sweat, Shane (Kristina) MacDonald, and Eric MacDonald; great- grandchildren, Isiah MacDonald, John Michael Sweat, Taylor MacDonald, Brooke MacDonald, Alexandria Sweat and Aubrey Rose Sweat; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Haysi Funeral Home with Carl Burmeier officiating. Burial will follow in Russell Memorial Cemetery, Lebanon, Va. Pallbearers will be Shane MacDonald, Eric MacDonald, Al Gayoso, Alex Presley and Isiah MacDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Presley, John Bruning, Michael Bruning, John Sweat and Joshua Sweat. The family will receive friends after 9 a.m. for a visitation prior to funeral service. Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.