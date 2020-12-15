Ford RandolphAugust 1, 1939 - December 13, 2020Ford Randolph passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He died peacefully in his home with his son, Adam, by his side, holding his hand.He was born to parents Harley Davidson and Carolyn Lydia Randolph, on August 1, 1939 in Grundy, Virginia. Ford trained as a diesel mechanic and worked both as an auto mechanic and coal miner. He loved to fish, especially in the ocean, and to tinker around in his garage where he refinished beautiful pieces of furniture.He was married to his beloved wife, Lottie Anne Fields Randolph on October 31, 1984. They made their home in Hidden Valley, Virginia. She preceded him in death in 2014, and it broke his heart. After her passing he often remarked that all he wanted was to be reunited with her. Now Ford and Lottie are together in Heaven.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Denver Randolph.Ford is survived by his son, Adam Harley Randolph; and daughter, Lori Jane Babiar. Special gratitude to Katie Bryant, the mother of four of five of Ford's granddaughters, for her care of Ford in his last days. Ford's five granddaughters are Lindsey Erion Dahl, and Lottie Ann, Caroline Lydia, Aryan and Lilith Abby Randolph. He has one great-grandson, Steven Macey Keesler. He has four surviving brothers, Roger, Bob, Carmen and Fonzo Randolph.Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at White Rose Cemetery, 937 Miller Creek Road in Drill, Virginia with Elder John Fields officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery.Pallbearers will be Danny Rowe, Brian Rowe, Rodney Martin, Derek Hurley, Jackie Yates and Jonathan Randolph.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Ford's name be sent to Honaker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1620 Honaker, Virginia 24260.