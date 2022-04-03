Frances Harrison
April 30, 1930 - March 30, 2022
Frances Marie Haga Harrison was carried home in the arms of the angels on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 just 30 days shy of her 92nd birthday. Waiting there to greet her were countless friends, co-workers from Inter-Mountain Telephone Company, and especially her family, including her husband, Harold, her parents, Lula and Ernest Haga, and her sisters, Thelma Wolfe, Dorothy Smith, and Carolyn Rust. Those left behind to cherished memories are her three children, Debbie Cross (Doug), Donna Miller (john), and Darryl Harrison. She also leaves three grandchildren, Stacy Brown (Patrick), Jessica Rivera (Mario), and Derek Miller; three great-grandsons, Zeke, Nate, and Nico Brown; one sister, Patsy Fleenor; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Rodefer and Marie Hall; and numerous special nieces and nephews. Frances' family extends a special thanks to the caring staff of Amedysis Hospice, and to the staff of The Waters of Bristol who were with her every step of the way and who were "entertained" with her singing–sometimes very loud—at all hours of the day or night.
Funeral services will be held at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home, Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, Tennessee on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. with the Dr. Gary Knapp officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Harvest Foodbank of NE Tennessee at 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663 or to the Alzheimer's Association
NE Tennessee Chapter at 2319 Browns Mill Road, Suite D6, Johnson City, TN 37604.
This obituary was lovingly written by the Harrison family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 3, 2022.