Frances May Hughes
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Cremation & Funeral Center
19415 Lee Hwy
Abingdon, VA
Frances May Hughes

May 26, 1937 - December 9, 2020

Frances May Hughes, age 83, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Frances was born May 26, 1937, to the late Bert and Bea McInturff in Russell County, Va. She retired from the Bristol Virginia Public School System where she served as a crossing guard at Stonewall Jackson Elementary School for around 30 years. Frances was a member of Fellowship Chapel Church. She will be remembered as a beloved mother and grandmother who devoted to her family.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Graham Frank Hughes; brother, Ken McInturff; and a sister, Linda Slate.

She is survived by three sons, David Hughes and wife, Lisa, of Bristol, Tenn., Mark Hughes and wife, Leanne, of Georgia, and Mike Hughes and wife, Vickie, of Bristol, Tenn.; daughter, Terry Slaughter and husband, Jim, of Bristol, Tenn.; two sisters, Tootsie Glover of Lebanon, Va. and Faye Davis of Bristol, Va.; sister-in-law, Polly Williams of Abingdon, Va.; 13 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren also survive.

A funeral ceremony will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va., with Pastor Scott Price officiating. A committal service will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel prior to the service.

In keeping with Covid-19 restrictions face masks will be required and social distancing practices will be observed.

Those wishing to express sympathy or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

Farris Cremation and Funeral Center

19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Farris Cremation & Funeral Center
19415 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA
Dec
13
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Farris Cremation & Funeral Center
19415 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Cremation & Funeral Center
The Faculty and Staff of Stonewall Jackson Elementary extend their deepest sympathy to all family and loved ones. We lift you up in thoughts and prayers.
Linda Brittle
December 11, 2020
Frances was a lady of vision who loved her school kids at Stonewall Jackson Elementary School more than life itself. Frances was dedicated in protecting her kids at the crossing walk with all the love and care she had for them. I am sure the kids of the past 30 years loves her for the love and protection she had for them. Rest In Peace Frances!
(Retired) Lt. Wayne Thurston
December 11, 2020
