Frances May Hughes
May 26, 1937 - December 9, 2020
Frances May Hughes, age 83, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Frances was born May 26, 1937, to the late Bert and Bea McInturff in Russell County, Va. She retired from the Bristol Virginia Public School System where she served as a crossing guard at Stonewall Jackson Elementary School for around 30 years. Frances was a member of Fellowship Chapel Church. She will be remembered as a beloved mother and grandmother who devoted to her family.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Graham Frank Hughes; brother, Ken McInturff; and a sister, Linda Slate.
She is survived by three sons, David Hughes and wife, Lisa, of Bristol, Tenn., Mark Hughes and wife, Leanne, of Georgia, and Mike Hughes and wife, Vickie, of Bristol, Tenn.; daughter, Terry Slaughter and husband, Jim, of Bristol, Tenn.; two sisters, Tootsie Glover of Lebanon, Va. and Faye Davis of Bristol, Va.; sister-in-law, Polly Williams of Abingdon, Va.; 13 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren also survive.
A funeral ceremony will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va., with Pastor Scott Price officiating. A committal service will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel prior to the service.
In keeping with Covid-19 restrictions face masks will be required and social distancing practices will be observed.
Those wishing to express sympathy or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
Farris Cremation and Funeral Center
19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 11, 2020.