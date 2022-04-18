Frances Irene Harrison Minton
Frances Irene Harrison Minton, 87, Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born on September 9, 1934, in Horatio, Arkansas, to the late Floy and Allene Gore Harrison. She had lived 49 years in Tennessee. She was a retired employee of Pardners Restaurant in Piney Flats for 33 years. She loved to cook. She was known far and wide for famous gravy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lewis Minton who passed away January 24, 2004.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Alan and Renee Minton; four grandchildren, Cory Minton, Courtney Minton Coalson and husband, Carl, Nicholas Minton, and Cody Minton and wife, Jennifer; and her brother, Kenneth Harrison and wife, Betty, of Arkansas.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section) with Mr. Danny Minton officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 18, 2022.