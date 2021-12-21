Frank "Buck" Campbell
DANTE, Va.
Frank "Buck" Campbell, 96, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Russell County Hospital, Lebanon, Virginia.
He was born in Abingdon, Virginia; son of the late Frank Sr. and Josie Kiser Campbell. He was preceded in death by his brother, Willard Campbell; and four sisters, Melba Jessee, Daphne Campbell, Carrie Campbell, and Margaret Johansen.
Frank attended Hamlin Baptist Church in Castlewood, Virginia. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in World War II and a member of the V.F.W. Post #8652 in Coeburn, Virginia. He retired from Phillips Auto warehouse and loved to fish, hunt, and play card games on the computer.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elizabeth Natalie Campbell; one son, Scott A. Campbell of Newport, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Frank "Buck" Campbell will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Jim Pratt officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Military Rites will be conducted by the Virginia National Guard. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests those attending the Visitation and Services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Campbell family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. The funeral service will be available for viewing on our website following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2021.