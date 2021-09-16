Frank L. Gentry



September 14, 2021



BIG STONE GAP, Va.



Frank L. Gentry, 75, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A native of Pound, Va., he was a 1964 graduate of Pound High School, a 1966 graduate of Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia, a 1969 graduate of University of Virginia with a B.S. in Education in the areas of English, speech, and chemistry, and a 1975 graduate of the University of Virginia with a M.Ed. in English and English Education.



Frank was employed with Wise County Schools from 1969 to 2004, teaching at Appalachia High School in Room 209. He specialized in teaching all levels of English, speech/public speaking, SAT Verbal Preparation, English Grammar: Structure and Usage, and special reading for Grade 8.



Frank was a member of Norton United Methodist Church, serving in both the choir and the hand bell choir, as well as pianist and in various offices through the years. He was a lifetime member of the Wise County Education Association, the Virginia Education Association, the National Education Association, and various school and community organizations.



Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Nell Baker Gentry (1985) and Delmer Gentry (1991); his brother, Joseph Milton "Joe" Gentry (1966); and infant sister, Martha Lou Gentry (1941), George W. Dingus (2021).



Surviving are a special cousin, Alice K. Baldwin Dingus and their children, Beth Franklin (Rodney), Bryon Dingus (Beth), and Jamie Dingus (Sarah), all of Powhatan, Va.; several aunts and uncles; many cousins; friends and acquaintances, teaching colleagues, and former students.



Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Dotson Cemetery, Bold Camp, Pound, Va. A memorial service will follow at Norton United Methodist Church at 12 p.m. on September 18, 2021 with the Rev. Ken Taylor officiating.



In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make contributions to the charities of choice. Mask wearing is encouraged.



Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Frank L. Gentry.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2021.