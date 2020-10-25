Frank Sikora MD
July 19, 1932 - October 23, 2020
Frank S. Sikora MD, 88, of Bristol, Virginia went to be with his Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born in Denbo, PA on July 10, 1932, a son of the late Steve and Stella Sikora. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marie King.
Frank graduated from the Ohio State University and the Ohio State Medical School and served in the Untied States Army during the Berlin buildup before working as an anesthesiologist at Bristol Regional Medical Center from 1963-1996.
Frank married Thais (Booth) Sikora on June 25, 1960. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially deer hunting and fishing with his dedicated hunting and fishing buddies. He was an AAU swim official, liked building and flying model airplanes and running model trains. He was a long-time member of Central Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and volunteer dishwasher for 25 years. He will be remembered as a fan of Buckeye football and coach Woody Hayes, singer of Willie Nelson songs, and aficionado of Bella's pizza on Fridays.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Thais; his son, Steven Sikora and wife, Barbara; daughter, Susan; son, Hunter and wife, Lori; grandchildren, Annika, Kira, and Nathan; his sister-in-law, Diane Abbey; his niece, Sue Ellen King; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at Central Presbyterian Church , Bristol, VA at the columbarium with Rev. Ann Aichinger officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 25, 2020.