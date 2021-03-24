Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frankie Cecil Richardson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD
Frankie Cecil Richardson

Frankie Cecil Richardson, 80, of Sykesville, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Northwest Hospital Center. Born on November 4, 1940, in Washington County, Virginia, he was the son of the late Cecil and Margaret Lambert Richardson.

Frankie owned an operated a trucking company. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves. He was the last of his immediate family. He has enjoyed his retirement for the past thirty years as it provided him the opportunity to be an integral part of his family. Frankie taught everyone through his actions, the power of a smile, and has mastered the art of suffering well, having survived four heart attacks since he was 54. Frankie has adored the outdoors and was adamant to mow everyone in the neighborhood's lawn. He was a true giver and his contagiously good heart will always be remembered.

He is survived by sons, Scott Richardson, and Kevin Richardson and his wife, Lauren and daughter, Heather Reid and her husband, Scott. He is also survived by grandchildren, Zachary, Megan, Ryan, Molly, Tyler, Ayden, Avery and Henry Richardson, Shaymus Maher and Frankie B. Reid.

Funeral services and interment will be private.

The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home & Monument Company, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg are handling funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.