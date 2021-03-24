Frankie Cecil Richardson
Frankie Cecil Richardson, 80, of Sykesville, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Northwest Hospital Center. Born on November 4, 1940, in Washington County, Virginia, he was the son of the late Cecil and Margaret Lambert Richardson.
Frankie owned an operated a trucking company. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves. He was the last of his immediate family. He has enjoyed his retirement for the past thirty years as it provided him the opportunity to be an integral part of his family. Frankie taught everyone through his actions, the power of a smile, and has mastered the art of suffering well, having survived four heart attacks since he was 54. Frankie has adored the outdoors and was adamant to mow everyone in the neighborhood's lawn. He was a true giver and his contagiously good heart will always be remembered.
He is survived by sons, Scott Richardson, and Kevin Richardson and his wife, Lauren and daughter, Heather Reid and her husband, Scott. He is also survived by grandchildren, Zachary, Megan, Ryan, Molly, Tyler, Ayden, Avery and Henry Richardson, Shaymus Maher and Frankie B. Reid.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
