Pastor Franklin Chapman Sr.
September 12, 1933 - March 7, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Pastor Franklin Chapman Sr., age 87, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born on September 12, 1933, in Saltville, to the late Garland and Edna Chapman. He and his wife, Lois, pastored Miracle Mountain Holiness Church in Saltville, Va., for 55 years. He was also an employee of Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation for 12 years.
Franklin was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He dedicated his life to the ministry and never missed an opportunity to share the hope of the gospel. He also served his country in the Korean War and was an honored member of his community.
In addition to his parents, Franklin was preceded in death by siblings, James Chapman, Alice Hartzog, Tom Chapman, Melvin Chapman, Martha Boardwine, Sue Havens-Ferguson, Trula Compton, and his grandson, Justin Wolfe.
Franklin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lois Heath Chapman; four daughters, Kathey Chapman, Patricia Evans and husband, Stacy, Melinda Wolfe and husband, Darrell, and Crystal Owens and husband, Dr. Gregory; two sons, Frank Chapman Jr. and wife, Robin, and Tim Chapman and wife, Melinda; several grandchildren, Victoria Evans, Dr. Jessica Evans Ramey and husband, Seth, Hannah Evans, Sophia Wood, Allison Chapman, Kelsey Wolfe, Kara Evans, Aaron Chapman, Izabella Wood, Alex Wolfe, Samuel Owens and Eli Owens; brothers, John Chapman, Charles Chapman, and Dewey Chapman; and several nieces and nephew.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville. Funeral services will be conducted immediately after at 8 p.m., with the Rev. Stacy Evans and the Rev. Frank Chapman Jr. officiating. Graveside service and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Elizabeth Cemetery in Saltville. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Franklin Chapman Sr. family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 9, 2021.