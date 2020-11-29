Franklin "Dee" Cross
November 25, 1932 - November 22, 2020
Franklin "Dee" Cross, 87, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the The Waters of Johnson City, Tenn. following an extended illness.
He was born in Bristol, Va. on November 25, 1932, a son of the late John David Cross and Matilda Wagner Cross. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry T. Cross and John JD David Cross Jr.; and three sisters, Nancy Whorton, Mary Wampler and Francis Lethcoe.
Dee was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather,and uncle. He was a member of Surf Ministries, Liberty Baptist Church and Fellowship Chapel. Dee was a proud graduate of Virginia High school as a football star he was highly recruited from major colleges in the southeastern United States. After graduation, he joined the army serving as a MP stationed in California. Once his service was completed, Dee was a salesman for many years traveling all across SWVA which he enjoyed tremendously. He spent the latter of his career as a courtesy clerk at Food City. In his free time, he loved watching Tennessee football and his grandchildren playing sports.
Dee is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Nelson Cross; two sons, F. D. Rack Cross and wife, Dr. Angela Cross of Johnson City, Tenn., and Robert Matthew Cross and wife, Sherry of Bristol, Tenn.; one daughter, Cynthia Hull and husband, Buddy of Atlanta, Ga.; four grandsons, SGT Samuel Noah Cross and wife, Courtney Cross, Codee Burton and wife, Chloe, Maksin Hull, and Caleb Nelson Cross; two granddaughters, Jamila Quinn Cross, and D Kamiron Eaton and husband, James; three great-grandsons, Lionel Eaton, Jack Cross and Carson Hartsock; two great-granddaughters, Emmy Lou Eaton, and Della Cross; and several special nieces, nephews and countless friends made throughout the years.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center and to caregiver Sami Tuthill for all the love and care shown to Dee during these past few months.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to Surf Ministries, https://surfable.ltd/surf
and to the DAV Chapter #39, 630 Carden Hollow Rd, Bristol, TN 37620 . Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mr. Cross and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201; ph. #: (276) 669-6141.
