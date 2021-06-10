Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Franklin E. "Gene" Norris
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Franklin E. "Gene" Norris

April 26, 1934 - June 8, 2021

MEADOWVIEW, Va.

Franklin Eugene "Gene" Norris Sr., age 87, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Gene retired from Overnite Transportation in Danville and moved back to Meadowview and farmed and mowed the cemetery at Old Glade Presbyterian Church for several years. He attended Meadow Spring Community Church where he served as a member of the board.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Norris; parents, Jim Jack and Blanch M. Norris; brothers, J. C. and Thomas (Red) Norris; and sister, Pansy N. Smith.

Gene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lucille M. Norris; sons, Frank Norris, Glade Spring, and Doug Norris, Meadowview; daughter, Barbara Mitchell and husband, Bill, of Martinsville, Va.; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Daisy Hawthorne, and Mary (Renie) Church of Glade Spring; sister-in-law, Gayle Mays of Ridgeway, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Norris officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Franklin Eugene Norris.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street PO Box M, Saltville, VA
Jun
10
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street PO Box M, Saltville, VA
Jun
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by D R Henderson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
so sorry for your loss. your family is in my prayers during this time of sadness.
Richard C Norris
Family
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results