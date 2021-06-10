Franklin E. "Gene" Norris
April 26, 1934 - June 8, 2021
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Franklin Eugene "Gene" Norris Sr., age 87, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Gene retired from Overnite Transportation in Danville and moved back to Meadowview and farmed and mowed the cemetery at Old Glade Presbyterian Church for several years. He attended Meadow Spring Community Church where he served as a member of the board.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Norris; parents, Jim Jack and Blanch M. Norris; brothers, J. C. and Thomas (Red) Norris; and sister, Pansy N. Smith.
Gene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lucille M. Norris; sons, Frank Norris, Glade Spring, and Doug Norris, Meadowview; daughter, Barbara Mitchell and husband, Bill, of Martinsville, Va.; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Daisy Hawthorne, and Mary (Renie) Church of Glade Spring; sister-in-law, Gayle Mays of Ridgeway, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Norris officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Franklin Eugene Norris.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 10, 2021.