Fred Clinton Dillman
May 5, 1936 - December 14, 2020
RURAL RETREAT, Va.
Fred Clinton Dillman, age 84, passed away on Monday December 14, 2020, at the Francis Marion Manor.
He was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Roy C. Dillman and Janie Dillman Aker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Dunford Dillman; and two sisters, Edith Waddell and Emilee Gillespie. He retired from General Shale and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially coon hunting.
Survivors include his sisters, Louise Winters of Atkins, and Joyce Moore and husband, Clarence of Rich Valley. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside funeral services will be held at Wassum Cemetery on Friday, December 18, 2020, with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice
in memory of Mr. Dillman. Expressions of sympathy may resent tot he family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Dillman family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.