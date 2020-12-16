Menu
Fred Clinton Dillman
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Fred Clinton Dillman

May 5, 1936 - December 14, 2020

RURAL RETREAT, Va.

Fred Clinton Dillman, age 84, passed away on Monday December 14, 2020, at the Francis Marion Manor.

He was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Roy C. Dillman and Janie Dillman Aker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Dunford Dillman; and two sisters, Edith Waddell and Emilee Gillespie. He retired from General Shale and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially coon hunting.

Survivors include his sisters, Louise Winters of Atkins, and Joyce Moore and husband, Clarence of Rich Valley. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside funeral services will be held at Wassum Cemetery on Friday, December 18, 2020, with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Mr. Dillman.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.
Dec
18
Graveside service
Wassum Cemetery
VA
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
I remember Growing up on Bear Creek and on Friday and Saturday nights Fred would come to the house and take me Coon hunting with him up behind the house. I've walked many Miles with Fred in those woods on Brushy and Water Mountain at Night. It was a Fun time back then. RIP Cousin Fred.
Glenn Aker
Family
December 18, 2020
Our prayers for the family during this time of loss. He was Mother's first cousin (Rubye Counts) and a nice person. Love and prayers for all the family. Rubye Counts and Teresa Tignor
Teresa Tignor
Family
December 16, 2020
I'll always remember you from the stories Daddy shared about coon hunting and "Ole Tom". RIP Uncle Fred.
Love, Mike
Michael Waddell
Family
December 16, 2020
In loving memory of Uncle Fred. May you rest in peace...
Love, Susan Griffin
Carla Susan Griffin
Family
December 15, 2020
Fred was one of a kind! I’m going to miss his sweet smile and gentle soul at FMM. I hope heaven has ALL the chocolate milk and ice cream you can eat Fred :)
Ashlyn Ward
December 15, 2020
