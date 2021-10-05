Fred Ward Jones Jr.
December 18, 1947 - September 29, 2021
Fred Ward Jones Jr., passed away on September 29, 2021. He was the son of the late Fred and Frances Jones.
Fred was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. Fred was quite the billiards player. He was also an avid camper and hunter.
Fred was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Jones; daughter, Sherry Jones; sister in law, Margaret Jones; sister, Ann White; and nephew, Eric Naff.
Please join us on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Blevins Funeral Home for a visitation from 12 until 1 p.m. A graveside service will also be held on Wednesday, at Mountain View Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleum starting at 1 p.m. with Mike Leonard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a cancer organization of their choice.
Online condolences may be made to the Jones family at www.blevinscares.com
. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Jones family.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 5, 2021.