Fred Ward Jones Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA
Fred Ward Jones Jr.

December 18, 1947 - September 29, 2021

Fred Ward Jones Jr., passed away on September 29, 2021. He was the son of the late Fred and Frances Jones.

Fred was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. Fred was quite the billiards player. He was also an avid camper and hunter.

Fred was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Jones; daughter, Sherry Jones; sister in law, Margaret Jones; sister, Ann White; and nephew, Eric Naff.

Please join us on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Blevins Funeral Home for a visitation from 12 until 1 p.m. A graveside service will also be held on Wednesday, at Mountain View Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleum starting at 1 p.m. with Mike Leonard officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a cancer organization of their choice.

Online condolences may be made to the Jones family at www.blevinscares.com. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Jones family.

Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services

417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA
Oct
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleum
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Blevins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Freddie was my first cousin, as his Father and my Mother were brother and sister, the two oldest in the Reeves Jones family. I had not seen Freddie since we were young but want to offer condolences for the family. May GOD bless you with comfort, peace, and good memories that will last forever.
Penny Riley Baker
Family
October 11, 2021
My sympathies to the Jones family. Your family history helped make Bristol a good place to live.
Wilma Hall
Friend
October 5, 2021
