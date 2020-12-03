Fred Millard Martin
Fred Millard Martin, 78, of Shepherdsville, Ky., passed away at Norton Audubon Hospital on Sunday, November 29, 2020 with his family by his side.
Fred was a member of Belmont Christian Church and an Army veteran. Fred was an avid bird watcher, gardener and an American Picker collecting antiques.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Sr. and Catherine Martin.
Fred is survived by his wife, Janice Martin; his children, Doug Martin (Melinda) of Shepherdsville, Steven Martin (Marsha) of Meadowview, Va., Allen Martin (Teresa) of Johnson City, Tenn. and Richard Martin (Tiffany) of Bristol, Va.; along with ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service at a later date.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.