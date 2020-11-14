Fred W. Martin
April 14, 1935 - November 11, 1920
Fred W. Martin, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Beckley, W.Va., son to the late Fred W. and Anna Rouse Martin. Fred retired from Raytheon and after his retirement was employed at Bill Gatton Chevrolet. He was a former deacon at Vance Bible Church and also attended Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. Mr. Martin was preceded in death by six sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Yvonne Corvin Martin; children, Joseph Martin, Vicki Dowell and husband, David; and grandchildren, Sarah Hensley, Jessica Dowell Hess, Hannah Hayes, Christian Dowell, Titus Dowell, and Lydia Dowell West.
A graveside service at Weaver Cemetery will be private. Mr. Martin's son-in-law, David Dowell, and the Rev. Allen Roberts will officiate. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 14, 2020.