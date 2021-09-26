Frederick Esmond Hale Jr.
August 20, 1936 - September 23, 2021
Frederick Esmond "Fred" "Freddie" Hale Jr., age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 23, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinsons.
Fred was born on August 20, 1936, to the late, Fred and Juanita Hale of Bristol, Va. He was a faithful member of Bethel View Baptist Church, where he served his Lord in teaching and singing in the choir. Fred was a 1954 graduate of Valley Institute.
At a young age, he went to work for Isham Blake who taught him the art of sewing. After honing his trade, he became the proud owner of The Twin City Trim Shop, which was later relocated to his home. Fred became a master of his trade, specializing in car upholstery. Much of his work can be seen at car shows nationwide. Making "Hot Rod Magazine" was a highlight of his career.
Alongside his upholstery, Fred worked as a quality inspector at Nichols Manufacturing and then on to Paper Supply Company for 15 years. After, he attended ETSU where he received a degree enabling him to teach upholstery at Sullivan Central High School. He retired in May 1999 after 14 years of service. Continuing his love for upholstery until Parkinson's enabled him to work, while passing tips of the trade down to his sons.
Fred was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Sanders Hale; father, Frederick E. Hale Sr.; the love of his life of 63 years, Myrtle Mae Foster Hale; sisters, Peggy Miller Malone and Linda Booher Travis Hicks; brother, Johnny Hale; infant grandson, Joshua Hale; and grandson, Isaiah Canter.
Survivors include his daughter, Vickie Heffinger (Brian) of Bristol; sons, David Hale (Michele) of Gray, Eric Hale of Bristol, and Brett Hale (Lisa) of Blountville; brother, Doug Hale (Teresa) of Bristol; sisters, Nancy Necessary (Wayne) of Bristol, Va., Sandra Stewart (Lynn) of Roanoke, Barbara Wilson (David) of Benhams, and Teresa Ingle (Kenneth) of Benhams; grandchildren, Kris Worley, Jessica Gonzalez (Carmen), Mary Nelson, Melissa Taylor (Josh), Justice Hale, Nikisa Nichols, Dylan Nichols, and Josiah Canter; 11 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to all the hospice workers from Caris Health Care for their loving care and special friend, Shirley Lowe.
The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Andy Wood officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. before the chapel service. The committal will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kris Worley, Ty Worley, Brian Heffinger, Brett Hale, Chris Edwards and Eric Hale.
