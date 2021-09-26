Menu
Frederick Esmond Hale Jr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Frederick Esmond Hale Jr.

August 20, 1936 - September 23, 2021

Frederick Esmond "Fred" "Freddie" Hale Jr., age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 23, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinsons.

Fred was born on August 20, 1936, to the late, Fred and Juanita Hale of Bristol, Va. He was a faithful member of Bethel View Baptist Church, where he served his Lord in teaching and singing in the choir. Fred was a 1954 graduate of Valley Institute.

At a young age, he went to work for Isham Blake who taught him the art of sewing. After honing his trade, he became the proud owner of The Twin City Trim Shop, which was later relocated to his home. Fred became a master of his trade, specializing in car upholstery. Much of his work can be seen at car shows nationwide. Making "Hot Rod Magazine" was a highlight of his career.

Alongside his upholstery, Fred worked as a quality inspector at Nichols Manufacturing and then on to Paper Supply Company for 15 years. After, he attended ETSU where he received a degree enabling him to teach upholstery at Sullivan Central High School. He retired in May 1999 after 14 years of service. Continuing his love for upholstery until Parkinson's enabled him to work, while passing tips of the trade down to his sons.

Fred was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Sanders Hale; father, Frederick E. Hale Sr.; the love of his life of 63 years, Myrtle Mae Foster Hale; sisters, Peggy Miller Malone and Linda Booher Travis Hicks; brother, Johnny Hale; infant grandson, Joshua Hale; and grandson, Isaiah Canter.

Survivors include his daughter, Vickie Heffinger (Brian) of Bristol; sons, David Hale (Michele) of Gray, Eric Hale of Bristol, and Brett Hale (Lisa) of Blountville; brother, Doug Hale (Teresa) of Bristol; sisters, Nancy Necessary (Wayne) of Bristol, Va., Sandra Stewart (Lynn) of Roanoke, Barbara Wilson (David) of Benhams, and Teresa Ingle (Kenneth) of Benhams; grandchildren, Kris Worley, Jessica Gonzalez (Carmen), Mary Nelson, Melissa Taylor (Josh), Justice Hale, Nikisa Nichols, Dylan Nichols, and Josiah Canter; 11 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to all the hospice workers from Caris Health Care for their loving care and special friend, Shirley Lowe.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Andy Wood officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. before the chapel service. The committal will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kris Worley, Ty Worley, Brian Heffinger, Brett Hale, Chris Edwards and Eric Hale.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Sep
28
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Sep
29
Committal
11:00a.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
TN
3 Entries
My deepest condolences to your family.
Kimberly Booher
September 26, 2021
Fred, aka, Mr.Hale was such a wonderful person. As one of his students, Fred always had a love for helping us kids learn the trade. He was the only teacher, I would occasionally go and visit long after I graduated. Fred, you will be missed, but I know you're in a better place, loving on your love of your life. You will be missed.
Barry Bittinger
School
September 26, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Fred´s passing . Just now saw this and we are on our way on vacation so cannot attend his funeral. Love him and Myrtle very much . He will be missed .
Pam Combs
Family
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results