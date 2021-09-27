Menu
Frederick Esmond Hale Jr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Frederick Esmond Hale Jr.

August 20, 1936 - September 23, 2021

Frederick Esmond "Fred" "Freddie" Hale Jr., age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 23, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson's.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Andy Wood officiating and visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. before the chapel service. The committal will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kris Worley, Ty Worley, Brian Heffinger, Brett Hale, Chris Edwards and Eric Hale. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Sep
28
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Sep
29
Committal
11:00a.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
TN
My deepest condolences to your family.
Kimberly Booher
September 26, 2021
Fred, aka, Mr.Hale was such a wonderful person. As one of his students, Fred always had a love for helping us kids learn the trade. He was the only teacher, I would occasionally go and visit long after I graduated. Fred, you will be missed, but I know you're in a better place, loving on your love of your life. You will be missed.
Barry Bittinger
School
September 26, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Fred´s passing . Just now saw this and we are on our way on vacation so cannot attend his funeral. Love him and Myrtle very much . He will be missed .
Pam Combs
Family
September 26, 2021
