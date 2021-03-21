Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Freida Frances Estep
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Freida Frances Estep

September 26, 1954 - March 20, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Mountain View United Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m., Tuesday until the time of service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Estep.

FROST FUNERAL HOME

250 EAST MAIN ST., ABINGDON, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Mar
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.