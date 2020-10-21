Gabrielle Autumn Kennedy
August 4, 2003 - October 17, 2020
Gabrielle Autumn Kennedy, age 17, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born August 4, 2003 in Abingdon, Va.
Gabrielle was a Senior at Tennessee High School where she was involved in Softball, Civinettes Club, BETA Club, Spanish Club, FCA, Outdoors Club, and the National Honors Society. She was a member of Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church.
Gabrielle was preceded in death by her mother, Kristina Mae Kennedy.
Survivors include her father, Jesse Kennedy; brother, Cameron Kennedy; grandparents, Keith and Kimberlea Gregory, Samuel Stephens, Elvis and Dorothy Kennedy and Greg and Cindy Androney; biological father, George Androney; special aunt and uncle, Mary and Terry Ragan; several other special aunts and uncles, and the love of her life, Bryce Joseph Cheers.
The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rick Light officiating. The service will be streamed on the Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church YouTube channel. The interment will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Gregory, Brian Romans, Jesse Kennedy, Caleb Stone, Ryan Stephens and Bryce Cheers. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:45 pm prior to the service at the church.
Friends who wish to sign or leave a message on Gabrielle's casket are asked to bring a sharpie and will be able to sign any time at the church after 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Sullivan County Children's Advocacy Center, PO Box 867, Blountville, TN 37617.
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.