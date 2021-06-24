Gail Smith Gilbert
July 7, 1950 - June 23, 2021
Gail Smith Gilbert, 70, of the Cross Roads section of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. Born in Cleveland, Va., on July 7, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Dudley and Carie Smith.
After many years of service Gail retired from Russell County Public Schools where she served as library aide at Lebanon High School.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Gilbert; children, Tracy Setser (James), Jennifer Couch, Gordon Holmes (Beth), and Mike Gilbert (Jennifer); grandchildren, Sage Potts, Kelsey Wright (Jared), and Allyson Jenkins (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Riley Setser, Madilyn Wight, William Wright, and Carter Jenkins; sister, Jean McDonald (Lovell), and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the third-floor staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center for the care extended to Gail during her illness.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Gilbert, Sage Potts, Lovell McDonald, Chris McDonald, Sam McDonald, Jonathan Taylor, and Eli Taylor.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va., with the Rev. James Setser officiating.
Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.