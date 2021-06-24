Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gail Smith Gilbert
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue
Lebanon, VA
Gail Smith Gilbert

July 7, 1950 - June 23, 2021

Gail Smith Gilbert, 70, of the Cross Roads section of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. Born in Cleveland, Va., on July 7, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Dudley and Carie Smith.

After many years of service Gail retired from Russell County Public Schools where she served as library aide at Lebanon High School.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Gilbert; children, Tracy Setser (James), Jennifer Couch, Gordon Holmes (Beth), and Mike Gilbert (Jennifer); grandchildren, Sage Potts, Kelsey Wright (Jared), and Allyson Jenkins (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Riley Setser, Madilyn Wight, William Wright, and Carter Jenkins; sister, Jean McDonald (Lovell), and several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the third-floor staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center for the care extended to Gail during her illness.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Gilbert, Sage Potts, Lovell McDonald, Chris McDonald, Sam McDonald, Jonathan Taylor, and Eli Taylor.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va., with the Rev. James Setser officiating.

Share condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com.

Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Temple Hill Memorial Park
Castlewood, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Owens Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Owens Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.