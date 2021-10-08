Menu
Gale Hutton
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Gale Hutton

April 27, 1930 - October 6, 2021

SUGAR GROVE, Va.

Famous Gale Hutton, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Gale was a proud member of the Sugar Grove High School class of 1947 and was retired from American Furniture Company. He was a lifelong member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, secretary and janitor. Gale was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters, and one brother.

Survivors include, his beloved wife of 66 years, Grace Shuler-Hutton; son, Larry Hutton of Sugar Grove; sister, Anne Parsons of Sugar Grove; many family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday October 9, 2021, at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held in Hutton-Cox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Sugar Grove Life Saving Crew. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ruth Harrington and Sandy Shuler for their constant care and support through Gales Illness. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hutton family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sugar Grove Baptist Church
VA
Oct
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sugar Grove Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
17 Entries
He was best friend I ever had at American Furniture and we had some great times together, I sure hate hearing this
James Hunt
Friend
October 24, 2021
I worked with Gale for 20 yrs, and we were great friends. I hate hearing this.

James Hunt
Friend
October 9, 2021
My condolences to you, Larry, and your family during this time of loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Lewis Foreman
October 9, 2021
Ms. Grace, Larry and Ms. Ann,
I am so very sorry for your loss. Praying for you all during this difficult time. Love and Hugs to you all.
Bethany (Rosenbaum) Husson
Friend
October 8, 2021
You are in our thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow.
Herman and Geneva Kirk
Friend
October 8, 2021
Love and prayers to the family. Gale was a friend to everyone he met. I will always remember Gale’s kindness and his big smile.
Patricia Cornett Bates
Friend
October 7, 2021
Grace and Larry He was one of a kind and a sweet man . I am so sorry for loss you will be in my prayers. Love you guys
Trish Daugherty
October 7, 2021
Grace, Larry and Anne: Our thoughts, love and prayers are with you during the loss of your husband, father and brother. Gale was a fine man and will be deeply missed. Sending hugs and prayers!!! Pat Woods and Patti Rotenberry
Patti Rotenberry
Friend
October 7, 2021
Grace and Larry
Our love and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We always remember the hospitality at your home with all the hot dog get togethers. Gale and Grace were caretakers of Sugar Grove Baptist Church for many years.
They served with perfection and love.
With love and friendship
The Medley’s
Eddie and Sherian
October 7, 2021
Dear Mrs. Hutton & Larry, So sorry to see his passing...Our thoughts & prayers at this difficult time...with sympathy, mike & teresa...
mike snavely
October 7, 2021
Prayers for comfort!
Katie Keyser
October 7, 2021
Dear Grace and Larry,
We send our deepest condolences to you. Gale was truly a wonderful person & we cherish our memories of his sweet spirit and kind smile. Our prayers are with you, Danny and Kim & family
Danny and Kim Slemp
Friend
October 7, 2021
So sorry for this precious loss of husband and Father. Grace and Larry you will be in my family’s prayers!
Rebecca JonesJones
Friend
October 7, 2021
Grace and Larry. May you feel God's loving arms around you. When I think of Gale, I will see his smile. God bless you.
Sandy Harrington Rorrer
Sandy Rorrer
Family
October 7, 2021
Praying for this sweet family. I have so many memories of Gale. May God wrap you in his arms and grant you peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Angela Blevins
Friend
October 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy and Brent Cook
October 7, 2021
Grace and Larry we are sorry for your loss. Prayers for both of you.
Pat Baldwin
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results