It was such a shock losing our sweet Gari! He was one of my favorites and never passed by me without speaking and giving me a star burst! I know I did a really good job, in his eyes, if he gave me more than 3 and he picked out the pink to give me! He was such a light here at Brookdale and I am so glad we got to celebrate his last birthday with him trying to make it special during the pandemic. So sorry for your loss, I know he loved you all dearly! Love and prayers to you all!

Lori Lowe March 9, 2021