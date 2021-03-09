Gari Michael LaMontagne
October 9, 1950 - March 5, 2021
Gari left this world to join the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit and his dearly departed parents, Claude and Lorraine LaMontagne.
Gari is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Dave and Jody LaMontagne, Judy LaMontagne and Donald Holmes, and Brad and Mary LaMontagne. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews as well as 17 great nieces and nephews.
As a young man, Gari was an animal lover. He loved snakes so much that he would bring them into his bed to sleep with him. Occasionally, he would tease his sister by saying that he lost one of his snakes and that it might be in her room.
Gari was an accomplished athlete. By the age of 15 he had a 500+ batting average and had hit nine home runs and had pitched a no- hitter in the all-star baseball game. His athletic potential was shut down that same year by a series of brain tumors that eventually led to both the loss of his athleticism and his mental illness. Gari relied on his Catholic faith and his trust in God to see him through his mental challenges. Gari was a devout believer and prayed for several hours each and every day. All of his siblings tried to call him during the week and often could not reach him because he was praying and would not stop to answer the phone.
Gari's kindness touched everyone who knew him. To get and give a smile he handed out Starburst candies to everyone he met or passed. After dinner, he would go around to every table at his assisted living place where he lived and pass out a smile and a few Starbursts for dessert. He had a wonderful sense of humor and his timing was perfect. Gari was an all-star among his family and the people he resided with at Brookdale. Now Gari is a "star burst" up in heaven. We all miss him dearly.
Because of COVID there will be no memorial service. However, Gari's ashes will be joined with his mothers' in the Gulf Stream off the coast of Florida where they will begin their eternal cruise around the world.
