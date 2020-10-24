Menu
Garnet Mack Johnson
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Garnet Mack Johnson

November 3, 1945 - October 21, 2020

Garnet Mack Johnson, age 74, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service for Mr. Johnson will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Leonard officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee
Oct
24
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee
Oct
25
Interment
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
We are very sorry for your loss. We worked at Ball with Mack. Prayers for your family.
Tammie James
October 23, 2020
I am deeply sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in knowing that in the presence of our Lord there is no more pain or suffering for our loved ones. I will be praying for you.
Nancy Hoffman
October 23, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. We will always remember Mack sitting around the table with us enjoy a holiday dinner. As the table was being cleared it was time to go hunting! His love of children and especially his grand children was very evident as he bounced them on his knee.
Mickey and Donna Raines
October 23, 2020