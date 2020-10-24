Garnet Mack Johnson
November 3, 1945 - October 21, 2020
Garnet Mack Johnson, age 74, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The funeral service for Mr. Johnson will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Leonard officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 24, 2020.