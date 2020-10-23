Garnet Mack Johnson
November 3, 1945 - October 21, 2020
Garnet Mack Johnson, age 74, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 3, 1945, a son of the late Robert H. and Dixie Lowe Johnson. Garnet was a United States Navy Veteran. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from Reynolds Metals/Ball Corporation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Allen Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Judy Raines Johnson; daughter, Valerie O'Quinn and husband, Nick; grandchildren, Elizabeth Crabtree and husband, Tyson, Kayla Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Emilee O'Quinn, David Johnson, Conner O'Quinn, Bella Crosswhite and Olivia O'Quinn; eight great-grandchildren and two on the way; sisters, Dale Bennett and husband, Larry and Gail Conner and husband, Eddie; brother, Bob Johnson and wife Sharyn; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mr. Johnson will be held 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Leonard officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nick O'Quinn, Conner O'Quinn, David Johnson, Herman Surber, Tyson Crabtree, Larry Bennett and Eddie Conner.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 23, 2020.