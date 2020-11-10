Garnett Sidney Fulton
April 25, 1948 - November 9, 2020
MARION, Va.
Garnett Sidney Fulton, age 72, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Carrington Place of Rural Retreat, Va.
Garnett was born in Marion, Va., to the late Garnett Fletcher Fulton and Ruby Nell Johnson Fulton. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Fulton and sister, Evelyn Parsons.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Lee Fulton; grandson, Brian Fulton; brother, David Fulton; sister, Susan Shupe; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Young's Chapel Cemetery in Mouth of Wilson, with Pastor Dale Hunter officiating. The family will have a private visitation at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Fulton family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 10, 2020.