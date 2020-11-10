Menu
Garnett Sidney Fulton
1948 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1948
DIED
November 9, 2020
Garnett Sidney Fulton

April 25, 1948 - November 9, 2020

MARION, Va.

Garnett Sidney Fulton, age 72, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Carrington Place of Rural Retreat, Va.

Garnett was born in Marion, Va., to the late Garnett Fletcher Fulton and Ruby Nell Johnson Fulton. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Fulton and sister, Evelyn Parsons.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Lee Fulton; grandson, Brian Fulton; brother, David Fulton; sister, Susan Shupe; and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Young's Chapel Cemetery in Mouth of Wilson, with Pastor Dale Hunter officiating. The family will have a private visitation at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Fulton family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
Young’s Chapel Cemetery
, Mouth of Wilson, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
