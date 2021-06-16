Garnett Wayne Smith
December 18, 1933 - June 14, 2021
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Garnett Wayne Smith, age 87, went home to the Lord on Monday, June 14, 2021. He was surrounded by family at his home in Glade Spring, Va. A native of Saltville, he was preceded in death by his parents, Garnett F. Smith and Hazel Price Smith, and his brother, Tommy "Sorearm" Smith. Wayne was born in Henrytown, on December 18, 1933. The third of seven siblings, he graduated from Saltville High School and worked for U.S. Gypsum, Olin Mathison, the U.S. Postal Service. VA. Glove, and Line Power. A life-long Yankees fan, he enjoyed all sports and was the score keeper for the Saltville Alkalies in the 1960s. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed the Price Is Right and going to yard sales every weekend.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patsy Smith; three sons from a previous marriage, Tony Smith of Abingdon, Va., Mike Smith of Cape Canaveral, Fla., and Jeff Smith (Paula)of Moncks Corner, S.C.; stepdaughters, Tammy (Tim) Norris and Stacey Miller; step-grandchildren, Austin Carter, Dustin (and Kellie) Cannon, Jordan Miller, and Sharon (and Dominik) Heissiler; special nieces, Belle and Sophie Ditto; grandchildren, April White, Michael (Laura) Smith, Laura Leigh Smith, Samantha Smith, Anthony (Chloe) Smith, Dylan Smith, and Mary Alice Woodward; several great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; his siblings- Marie Oakes of San Antonio, Texas, Sylvester Smith of Augusta, Ga., Jack Smith of Chesapeake, Va., Ronald Smith of College Station, Texas, and Nancy (Charles) Repass of Glade Spring, Va., and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. David Mumpower officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Mount Rose Mausoleum in Glade Spring.
The family would like to express their thanks for the care and love provided by Dr. Handy, Home Nursing Hospice attendants Caleb, Christina, Josh and Michelle.
