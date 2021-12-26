Garrett Foster



July 16, 1977 - December 19, 2021



Garrett Ottenfeld Foster, 44, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, December 19, 2021 after a brave battle with colorectal cancer.



Garrett was born July 16, 1977. He grew up in Bristol, Tennessee. He was an Eagle Scout and Marine veteran serving in two peacetime tours while maintaining Huey and Cobra helicopters. In 2009 he received his Civil Engineering degree from the University of Tennessee; from there he worked at Parham Engineering Consultants for 12 years. Garrett attended Eastminster Presbyterian Church and was a scout leader for BSA Troop 30 at the church.



On December 18, 2006 Garrett married his love, Melissa Hamby. He became father to Indiana and he and Melissa had two more wonderful children together, Tristan and Victoria Mae.



Garrett loved this world and approached it with immense joy and curiosity. Those who knew Garrett will remember his passion for food, travel, photography, scuba diving, Notre Dame football, and Jiu Jitsu. Garrett always entertained with his amazing recall of seemingly endless facts, no matter the subject.



Garrett found his greatest joy in his family and their adventures together. On trips around the United States from Colorado and Maine to New York and Key West, Garrett led the charge to find the most unique restaurants and adventures, all while capturing it with his camera. Garrett also had a passion for showing his kids the world, taking them on trips to Europe. So much so that to the end of his life Garrett was diligently taking German lessons as part of a dream his family could someday live together in Germany.



Garrett is survived by his wife, Melissa; his children, Indiana Johns (Camp Pendleton, Calif.), Tristan and Victoria Mae Foster of the home; his parents, Karen and John Vann (Bristol, Tenn.) and Vernon and Angie Foster (Kinston, N.C.); his siblings, Wesley Foster (Bristol, Tenn.), Curtis Vann (Nashville, Tenn.), Quinton Foster (Aberdeen, N.C.), Amber Kidner (Jason, St. Louis, Mo.); and, his in-laws, Mike and Donna Henegar (Knoxville, Tenn.). There are many other loving and supportive in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



The memorial service is being held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 4904 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, Tenn. at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Visitation to follow. A private burial will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Veteran Cemetery in Knoxville, Tenn. For those who cannot make the memorial service, the funeral will also be on Facebook Live accessible via the Eastminister Presbyterian Church website. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Garrett may be made to Scout Troop 30 or the Mission Program of Eastminster Presbyterian Church.



The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice for their very supportive care.



Clinch Mountain Crematorium



120 Crossroad Dr, Bean Station, TN 37708



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 26, 2021.