Garry D. Leonard
November 5, 1944 - March 29, 2022
Garry D. Leonard, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Ballad Hospice House after a brief illness. He was born November 5, 1944, in Kingsville, Texas, a son of the late Lewis C. and Virginia Clark Leonard.
Garry was past President of Premier Fire Protection. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Leonard.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Beth Leonard; daughter, Christy Howington and husband, Chris; son, Preston Leonard; twin brother, Jerry Leonard and wife, Darlene; sister-in-law, Susie Leonard; nieces, Cherie Leonard, Tina Leonard, Kim Phillips and husband, Jonathan; furbabies, Simon and Sophie, very special and dear to his heart; grand furbabies, Roscoe, Piper, Tucker, Annabelle and Sweet Riley.
Special thanks to all of the nursing staff on 2E at Bristol Regional Medical Center for your care of our husband and father. A very special thanks to Jacquelynn, Garry's CNA for her help and continuous care. She is an exceptional person and we are forever grateful for your care of Garry.
Big thanks to Charlene Minor-Harmon who gave her time to totally take care of our home and our furbabies during this last month of Garry's life. You will never know how much this meant to the family.
The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randall Morton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Pastor J. Frank Jones and Minister Matt Korell officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Slemp, Melvin Riddle, Lonnie Barrett, David Trotter and Ken Howington. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: 2U9JHW
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 31, 2022.