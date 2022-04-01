Menu
Garry D. Leonard
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Garry D. Leonard

November 5, 1944 - March 29, 2022

Garry D. Leonard, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Ballad Hospice House after a brief illness.

The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randall Morton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the Glenwood Mausoleum, Pastor J. Frank Jones and Minister Matt Korell officiating. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: 2U9JHW

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Apr
1
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Apr
2
Entombment
11:00a.m.
Glenwood Mausoleum
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
I'm sorry to hear about the loss of Garry. He always portrayed himself as a Godly man and set an example to me. He taught me a lot about life and about building things and I enjoyed working with him on construction/home improvement projects. I appreciate all that he had done for me. My prayers go out for the family.
Steve Wood
April 1, 2022
Dear Beth, So sorry to hear about Garry. We are praying for you and your children. May our Heavenly Father envelope you all in His loving arms with His grace and peace.
Chaplain Joe and Becky (Nunez) Collins
Other
March 31, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss,Christy I will be praying for you and your family.
Teresa Hart
March 31, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I know its hard. I will be praying for the family.
Vicki Crowe
March 31, 2022
So sorry to hear about Garry. You and your family are in our prayers.
Kenny and Denise Beverly
March 31, 2022
