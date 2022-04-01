Garry D. Leonard
November 5, 1944 - March 29, 2022
Garry D. Leonard, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Ballad Hospice House after a brief illness.
The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randall Morton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the Glenwood Mausoleum, Pastor J. Frank Jones and Minister Matt Korell officiating. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 1, 2022.