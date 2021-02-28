Gary Robert BroylesAugust 3, 1949 - February 19, 2021Gary Robert Broyles, age 71, peacefully passed in his sleep on Friday, February 19, 2021 at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee.Born in Bristol, Tennessee, the son of Robert W. and Marie J. Broyles. Gary graduated from Tennessee High School in 1967, and attended the University of Tennessee. He joined the United States Air Force in 1968, serving in Korea and Vietnam. Attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was an ardent fan of Tennessee football and NASCAR. He enjoyed fishing and playing pool.Gary is survived by his mother and brother; Randy and wife, Sandra of Bristol, Tennessee; former wife, Karen Sager of Idaho; two daughters, Lisa Broyles Kenda and Roberta (Bobbi) Ficca of Desmet, Idaho; grandchildren, Aaron, Jesse, Chante, Reed, Joshua and Kylie; five great-grandchildren of Idaho. Gary was preceded in death by his father.Family and friends will meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684, on Monday, March 1, 2021 for a 2 p.m. inurnment service.McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.MCCARTY-EVERGREEN FUNERAL HOME