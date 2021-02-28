Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Robert Broyles
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN
Gary Robert Broyles

August 3, 1949 - February 19, 2021

Gary Robert Broyles, age 71, peacefully passed in his sleep on Friday, February 19, 2021 at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Born in Bristol, Tennessee, the son of Robert W. and Marie J. Broyles. Gary graduated from Tennessee High School in 1967, and attended the University of Tennessee. He joined the United States Air Force in 1968, serving in Korea and Vietnam. Attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was an ardent fan of Tennessee football and NASCAR. He enjoyed fishing and playing pool.

Gary is survived by his mother and brother; Randy and wife, Sandra of Bristol, Tennessee; former wife, Karen Sager of Idaho; two daughters, Lisa Broyles Kenda and Roberta (Bobbi) Ficca of Desmet, Idaho; grandchildren, Aaron, Jesse, Chante, Reed, Joshua and Kylie; five great-grandchildren of Idaho. Gary was preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends will meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684, on Monday, March 1, 2021 for a 2 p.m. inurnment service.

McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

MCCARTY-EVERGREEN FUNERAL HOME

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sorry to hear about Gary. You are inmy prayers. Marie please write to me at 3808 Hawthorn Ave Apt 3 Edinburg Tx 78539 I am Etta's oldest.daughter.0
Janie Galliher Fox
Friend
July 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
March 1, 2021
Marie I have only wonderful memories you and your family. I baby sat for your two boys. Always thought you were so beautiful. Please feel free to contact me via email. I pray God´s peace for you. I know losing a child has got to be very devastating.
Joy Johnson Dickey
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results