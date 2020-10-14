Gary George Johnson
Gary George Johnson, 74, of Bland, Va., died peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born on January 1, 1946, at Bluefield, W.Va., the son of the late George and Eleanor Burton Johnson.
Gary was a retired dairy farmer and Bland Correctional Center officer. Presently employed as a bus driver for Bland County Public Schools. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves.
Gary's favorite past times were traveling and watching horse shows. He loved teaching youth how to ride and take care of their horses. He was most proud of watching Campbell play basketball and show his horse.
Gary was a lifelong member of Wesendonck United Methodist Church. He served on the Big Walker Soil & Water Conservation District Board for 37 years and was Bland County chairman for 16 years.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Regenia.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Pat Johnson; his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Betsy Johnson; grandson, Campbell; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Jennifer Johnson and Randy and Elizabeth Johnson; his sister-in-law and husband, Barbara and Ronnie Clemens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, Gary has been cremated. His memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Carlos (Sunny) Hess and the Rev. Danny Shortridge officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time, 7 p.m. There will be a private inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Gary's honor to Wesendonck United Methodist Church- Building Fund, 3103 Wesendonck Rd., Bland, VA 24315.
The Johnson family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 14, 2020.