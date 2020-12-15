Gary Lynn Price
March 1, 1956 - December 11, 2020
Gary Lynn Price, age 64, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Joyce Davis, special uncle, Arley Price, and beloved father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Naomi Peters.
Gary was born March 1, 1956 in Kingsport, Tenn., son of the late Joe Jackson and Mary Brunner Price. Gary was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and graduate of Northeast State Technical Community College. Gary was a beloved and faithful employee of the VAMC for over 35 years, caring for the facilities, grounds, and aiding in transport of veterans on campus.
Gary's joy in life was his family. He was a loving husband, dedicated father, and proud pappaw to his grandchildren. He loved his country and faithfully served the veterans at Mountain Home through his roles as an employee. Gary loved the outdoors and the simple things in life. He was a loyal friend to many, hard worker in any endeavor he undertook, and was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.
Survivors include his loving wife, best friend, and companion of 37 years, Brenda Bernice Peters Price; children, Travis Price and wife Andrea, Amy Edmison and husband Lukas; grandchildren, Jackson and Grant Price, Haley and Jase Edmison; brothers, Lonnie Price and wife Debbie, Ernie Price; very special cousin, Doris Wimpey and husband Ron; special aunt, Ann Price; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Weaver Funeral Home from 4 until 6 p.m. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Craig Barber officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Tennessee Army National Guard. Former special co-workers of Gary will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center ICU care team for their attentive and compassionate care during Gary's brief illness.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.