Gary F. Rush
Apr, 23 2022
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
Gary F. Rush

February 12, 1945 - April 12, 2022

Gary F. Rush, age 77, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Vietnam War. Gary also served in the United States Army Reserve and was a member of the DAV Chapter #39 Bristol Tenn.-Va. He loved riding his Honda Goldwing and was a member of Chapter H of the Gold Wing Club. Gary also loved to travel in his camper. He was preceded in death by his father, John Richard Rush and mother, Millie N. Trent.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Lisa Counts and husband, Greg, of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Michael Rush and wife, Joyce, of Abingdon, Va.; sister, Myra Stout and husband, James, of Bristol, Tenn.; two grandsons, Gaelen and Connor Counts; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Connor Counts, Zack Blevins, Elvis Blevins, Blake Rucker, and members of the Gold Wing Club. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to convene at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service on Saturday by 2:45 p.m. to travel in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2022.
