Gary W. "Butch" Spriggs
September 11, 1948 - December 22, 2021
Gary W. "Butch" Spriggs, 73, of Bluff City, Tennessee died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Haysi, Virginia, the son of the late Rev. Gaylord Spriggs and Ines Spriggs. Haysi and the surrounding areas always held a special place in his heart as did the people he grew up with there. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran having served from 1968 until 1970 with the 131st Aviation Company, known as the Nighthawks. After an honorable discharge, he moved to Bristol, Tennessee and became a Bristol Tennessee City Police Officer while completing college. He then became interested in funeral service and completed his training at Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science in Atlanta, Georgia, where he excelled and graduated as valedictorian of his class in 1975. Upon his return, he worked for Akard Funeral Home and later went on to work at Paul Cook Funeral Home and eventually at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home upon their opening in 1982. He worked with and had many friends at Weaver Funeral Home as well. His work ethic was second to none. Eventually he decided to pursue a career in nursing and in 1993 he received his LPN credentials. Most recently he was an employee of ETSU Family Physicians. He was a founding member of popular local band, "The Aces" and loved to play classic oldies music with his bandmates. Music was always important to him and he loved to share his favorite tunes with his friends. The perfect way to honor his memory would be to turn up some old Motown music, dance and smile.
The family would like to send a special thank you to his many friends and co-workers over the years. Unlike so many people, he actually enjoyed going to work and had a way of making it fun for those around him… something we could all learn from.
Survivors include a son, Matthew Spriggs of Bluff City; a sister, Peggy Koehler and her husband, Richard of Florida; and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
for arrangement information. At Gary's request, there will be no viewing or visitation. Honorary pallbearers will be Misti Campbell, Bob Maiden, Sid Oakley, Dr. John Culp and his former Aces bandmates, Barry Stewart, Mike Vance, Keith Vance, Arlene Fields, Todd Austin, and Mike Strickland.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 26, 2021.