Gary StewartApril 27,1950 - March 26, 2022Gary Lynn Stewart, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Complete arrangements will be in Tuesday's edition.Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com . Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620, (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Stewart family during this difficult time.